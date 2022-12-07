DEC. 9
Hope you’re ready to slake your thirst and appetite for sweet treats at the annual “Cookies and Cocoa” event that runs from 6-9 p.m. While local entertainers perform at City Hall Park, merchants will be providing free cookies and cocoa. On top of that, take in all the decorated shop windows.
BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE!
It started this past Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 8, 2023, so make it a point to visit the Enchanted Forest of Trees at Victory Pointe. Fifty trees have been decorated by local businesses and organizations. It’s a beautiful sight at night and open until 10 p.m., so stroll the path and enjoy the lights and holiday music.
For the children, there is a special mailbox for letters to Santa Claus, also at Victory Pointe, and letters will be collected until Dec. 19 and sent to the North Pole. And kids, make sure to include your address, so Santa can answer your letter.
TO LEARN MORE
Phone: 352-708-5975
Laurie Windham is the public information officer for the City of Clermont. She can be reached at: lwindham@clermontfl.gov