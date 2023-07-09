WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor announced that its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service has added four organizations to support its Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot, which provides personalized employment assistance to transitioning service members and their spouses at select military installations worldwide.
The organizations include Indeed Inc. in Stamford, Conn., one of the world’s largest employment website operators; Aston Carter Inc. in Hanover, Md., a global professional staffing provider; the North Atlantic States Council of Carpenters Training Fund in Millbury, Mass.; and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council in Norfolk, Va.
The organizations each signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with VETS, joining 44 non-government partner organizations and two government partners currently supporting the pilot.
The Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot expands classroom instruction in the department’s Transition Assistance Program by connecting transitioning service members and their spouses with partner organizations for additional employment services based on their individual needs to help them before and after separation.
The four organizations will provide apprenticeship opportunities, digital matching of skills and experiences, placement services and wrap-around services for additional support services.
Learn more about joining the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot, or email TAPPartnerships@dol.gov.