AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team has put together back-to-back wins since coming back from the holiday break, beating the Fort Meade Miners on Tuesday night 65-24 in Fort Meade and posting a 79-5 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Thursday night to improve to 8-3 on the season.
The score was indicative of two teams on the opposite side of the spectrum in level of play and experience, though there were some areas Lake Placid did quite well.
Avon Park came out shooting a flurry of shots from 3-point range and inside the paint, and while the Green Dragon defense was able to stay in front of the Avon Park offense, they did well keeping pressure on the Red Devil shooters and forcing missed shots.
The Red Devils started by missing three shots from beyond the arc and two layups before DeShayla Hawthorne hit a 3-pointer. Avon Park then missed four shots, then a basket by Aaliyah Brown, missed four more shots and a basket by Jatayvia Jackson and after four-and-a-half minutes into the first, Lake Placid had held the Red Devils to just seven points.
Lake Placid began to bend under the constant offensive pressure as the Red Devils pulled down offensive rebounds and shots began to fall with the first quarter capped off by a 3-pointer by Skylar Navarro to give Avon Park a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw a shift in which Avon Park eliminated Lake Placid’s defense ability to get back to defend as they forced the Green Dragon’s into several forced and unforced turnovers that they converted into fast break points.
Five steals by Avon Park’s Jamya Houston led to 10 quick points while steals by Hawthorne, Sydnee Scully and Kenaya Littles led to seven more as the Red Devils built a 44-0 lead.
Lake Placid’s Haley Capps scored the first point for the Green Dragons, making one of two free throws with 1:28 left in the first half and making a basket a minute later as Avon Park took a 53-3 halftime lead.
With a fast clock running in the second half, Hawthorne got the scoring started quickly with two 3-pointers as the Red Devils extended their lead to 68-3 by the end of the third quarter and won the game 79-5.
Capps led the Green Dragons with three points and Amaya Bivins scored two.
Houston led the Red Devils with a game high 15 points, Zoe Wortinger and Navarro each scored 14 and Scully added 10 in the win.
Lake Placid played away on Friday against Tenoroc and visit North Port today before returning home on Monday against LaBelle.
Avon Park played at home on Friday against DeSoto and face Hardee at home on Tuesday.