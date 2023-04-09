Michigan’s Luke Hughes skates against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, Allentown, Pa. The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Hughes, the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes, to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal Saturday, April 8, a day after Hughes’ Michigan team had its season ended by Quinnipiac in the semifinals of the Frozen Four.