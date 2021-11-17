SEBRING — Justine Devlin was the guest speaker at last Wednesday’s luncheon meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative. She and her husband Paul visited New York and Ground Zero just days after the planes destroyed the Twin Towers. Justine who was recently named the Avon Park 2021 Business Woman of the Year, spoke in detail of that moving experience.
Devlin began by telling the audience that when she was a young girl she listened to President Roosevelt’s Fireside Radio Chats and learned of the bombings in Europe. “I asked my dad if that could happen here in America.” He said “Not here.” But it did on 9/11.
Most youngsters were not even born on 9/11 so the Devlins wanted to see the destruction first hand so they could help today’s youth learn from history.
Devlin reminded the audience that “We must never forget The Holocaust, but also, we must never forget 9/11.” The people who murdered more than 3,000 Americans the day of 9/11 are the same people who then and now still hate America and Israel.
According to Devlin, New York Mayor Giuliani invited Americans to come to New York, as he put it, “see a play and spend your money here.” He felt the days after 9/11 were the safest to board an airplane. That’s just what the Devlins and two of their friends did.
They flew out of the Orlando airport and were checked and rechecked. Her metal nail file and her husband Paul’s corkscrew were confiscated. They experienced the same when they landed in New York. “Today it is a normal experience, but back then there were no check points until after 9/11.”
New York’s LaGuardia terminal was sparse with very few people. “As we headed to Manhattan all traffic was stopped at ‘Check Point Charlie.’ Everyone was searched,” said Justine.
They finally checked into their hotel, were able to attend a Saturday Broadway musical, and on Sunday, Sept. 30 attended Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. After, they headed to Ground Zero.
They were handed masks from Red Cross volunteers. “Our eyes reddened from the air laden white dust everywhere. The policemen moved the silent procession of pilgrims through weave of endless barricades,” said Devlin.
She added. “ My knees grew weak when I saw the horror. Here under the pulverized concrete which a few weeks ago were the majestic Twin Towers was just a big hole — an enormous crematorium. I was at sacred grounds. We joined hands and prayed for them, for us, for the city and all of our country.”
New York had become a sweeter but more somber place. “I never experience such silence. Everyone one we met during our short visit seemed interested in the reason for our visit. It was a different New York with few cabs and no horn blowing. The city was draped with red, white and blue including the Empire State Building.” One slogan read, “These colors don’t run.”
Their visit refreshed them. “The terrorists may have taken a bite out of the Big Apple, but the core is still intact,” she told the guests.
Right after 9/11 we were one American. Devlin prays we become one again. She ended with tears in her eyes as she recalled her trip, simply saying, “That’s my talk.”
Guests then responded to her presentation with comments like, “We need to tell our children about 9/11.” “If we don’t remember we are likely to have it repeated.” “We need to always defend America.”
Another guest arose to tell that she became aware that there was a person who literally demanded that the trains headed for the Twin Towers stop (Those subway trains usually stopped to let off passengers under the towers.). Thousands more would have died if that person had not acted.”
Millions of Jews and Christians who supported them were murdered and tortured in concentration camps during the Holocaust. The same anti-Semites killed over 3,000 at 9/11. Guest Millie Anderson stood up as the meeting closed. She wore a badge reading “Day 88.” She reminded the guests that we should never forget the Holocaust, 9/11 as well as realize that this is the 88th day that we still have hundreds of Americans in the killing hands of terrorists who have taken over Afghanistan.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative President Bobby Lee reminded the guests that the next meeting of the group, open to the public, is set for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Inn on the Lake in Sebring. The guest speaker will be announced weeks prior to the meeting.
The mission of HAII is “to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
HAII has and continues to accomplish that mission by holding monthly luncheon meetings during the Fall and Winter, organizing trips to various Holocaust Memorials and Museums in Florida as well a sponsoring major breakfast events. The public is invited to contact HAII President Bobby Lee at brigglee@gmail.com if they know of any speakers for their future meetings who have a compelling story related to the mission.