The Diving Girl Diner along Main Street in Avon Park has new hours, a new menu, a new owner, and a new name.
Maria Snelgrove is now partner and co-owner with Tiffany Cadzow of The Dive In Florida Eatery in downtown Avon Park.
Cadzow has co-owned The Diving Girl Diner since it opened a year ago. When the partnership changed, she and Snelgrove did some rebranding. They kept the diving girl as the mascot, but dropped the word “diner” from the name. “We’re going for a more nighttime vibe, and we thought that when people think of ‘diner,’ they think of breakfast,” Cadzow explained.
Snelgrove has almost 30 years of restaurant experience. Although originally from Texas, she was raised in Avon Park and attended South Florida Community College (now South Florida State College). Her first job was at Mugs and Movies in Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
“I fell in love with the restaurant industry,” Snelgrove said. “I love the challenge. I like when somebody thinks I can’t, or has it in their mind that, ‘There’s no way. That will never work.’ I’m like, ‘Okay. Hold my beer,’” she chuckles. “More like ‘hold my coffee.’ We don’t have time for beer.”
Snelgrove has worked every position in a restaurant, from server to bartender to line cook to manager.
She’s worked locally at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden, Blue Lagoon Saloon, and The Diving Girl, as well as for corporate restaurants, such as IHOP, Chili’s, and Ruby Tuesday. She helped open over 30 Ruby Tuesday restaurants in the area between Fort Myers and Spring Hill.
“If you pay attention to what you’re doing at corporate restaurants, it will help you with your own,” she said. She put this knowledge to good use when she assisted with the opening of The Diving Girl Diner.
Cadzow has been in the restaurant and bar business for 20 years, and also co-owns Faded Bistro & Beer Garden and Mon Cirque Wine Bar with her husband Bob. She moved from New York state to Sebring when she was a teenager.
Snelgrove and Cadzow are not afraid to experiment, tempering their creativity with experience. They work on new ideas as a team, and include staff input.
“We’re so blessed to have the best crew ever,” Snelgrove said. “Each [team member] has their own strengths.”
The crew includes Dani Bailey, Ceyarah Veasey (who Snelgrove calls the dessert goddess), Kelly Knittle (who “came with the restaurant,” everyone jokes, as she has worked there since it was The Depot), and Juana Metz and Ariel Matthews in the kitchen.
The Dive In is all female-owned-and-operated. “We’re very proud of that,” Cadzow said. She does give her husband a shout-out because, she explained, her restaurant skills came from him. “Our family and friends have been an amazing support for us.”
Many of the Dive In’s menu item names are inspired by staff members, being either their favorite or their specialty. While the Dive In has kept the best items from The Diving Girl’s menu, long-time patrons will notice changes.
“We tweaked recipes and added a little to them,” Snelgrove said. “We’ve put our own spin on things.”
Their pesto and many of their dressings are house-made. Most of their sandwiches are now on sourdough instead of white bread. Their unique grilled cheese sandwich is inspired by the bloody mary bar, with three cheeses, bacon, tomato, and pickles. And they’ve added vegetarian paninis to the menu.
Prices for the lunch and dinner menu range from $7.99 for some appetizers to $14.99 for some burger plate specials that include a side item. The breakfast menu ranges from $3.99 for a grilled muffin to $12.99 for omelettes or The Lady Edna which is seasonal stuffed French toast.
They recently hosted a Rock-A-Billy Brunch on June 17, with live music provided by Strapped 4 Ca$h.
“It was an awesome experience,” Snelgrove said. They plan on continuing music for brunch, possibly once a month with a different theme each time. In the fall, they plan to add Friday evening entertainment as well.
The changes don’t stop there. Their immediate plans include re-decorating to create a better nighttime ambiance. “We like the retro diner vibe,” Snelgrove said, “but want to make it more inviting for nighttime patrons.”
The Dive In Florida Eatery is located at 21 W. Main St., Avon Park. They are open Monday–Friday, with breakfast served from 8–11 a.m., and lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, brunch has the same breakfast menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner is from 2–9 p.m. They are closed Sundays.
A special event is planned at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays when the Dive In brings food to Turn 2 Brewery. Patrons can enjoy Dive In food in Sebring while enjoying Tipsy Trivia night at the brewery.
Read more about the Dive In Florida Eatery’s Rock-A-Billy Brunch in the Highlands Sun on Thursday, June 29.