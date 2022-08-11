Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.