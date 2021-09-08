What was President Truman’s middle name?
Sept. 5, 1774
The first session of the Continental Congress convenes at Carpenter’s Hall in Philadelphia. Fifty-six delegates from all the colonies except Georgia drafted a declaration of rights and grievances. Patrick Henry, George Washington and John Adams were among the delegates.
Sept. 5, 1836
Sam Houston is elected President of the Republic of Texas on September 5, 1836. Texas was an independent republic until it became the 28th state in the United States in 1845.
Sept. 5, 1847
Outlaw Jesse Woodson James was born in Clay County, Missouri.
Sept. 6, 1995
Baltimore Oriels shortstop Cal Ripkin, Jr. plays in his 2,131st consecutive baseball game, breaking “Iron Horse” Lou Gehrig’s record for most consecutive games played. Gehrig ultimately died from ALs, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Because of his condition, Gehrig retired from baseball in 1939.
Sept. 7, 1813
The United States got its nickname, “Uncle Sam,” on this date. The name is linked to Samuel Wilson, a meat packer from Troy, New York, who supplied barrels of beef to the United States Army during the War of 1812.
Wilson stamped the barrels with “U.S.” for United States, but soldiers began referring to the grub as “Uncle Sam’s.” The local newspaper picked up on the story and Uncle Sam eventually gained widespread acceptance as the nickname for — and personification of — the U.S. federal government.
Sept. 8, 1974
In a controversial executive action, President Gerald Ford pardons Richard M. Nixon, for any crimes he may have committed or participated in while in office. Ford later defended this action before the House Judiciary Committee, explaining that he wanted to end the national divisions created by the Watergate scandal. Many say it cost him his re-election.
Sept. 9, 1776
The Continental Congress formally declares the name of the new nation to be the “United States” of America. This replaced the term “United Colonies,” which had been in general use. In that Congressional declaration, the delegates wrote (sic), “That in all continental commissions, and other instruments, where, heretofore, the words ‘United Colonies’ have been used, the stile be altered for the future to the “United States.”
Sept. 9, 1893
Esther Cleveland, the daughter of President Grover Cleveland, was born in the White House. To this day she is the first and only child of a president born in “The People’s House.”
As a side note, the only wedding of a sitting President to take place in the White House was that of Grover Cleveland, which took place June 2, 1886, when he married Frances Folsom in an intimate ceremony in the Blue Room.
Cleveland is also the only person to have served two separate times as President of the United States. The first Democrat to be elected following the end of the Civil War, Cleveland served as the 22nd President from 1885-1889, and as the 24th President, from 1983-1897
SEPT. 4, 1951
President Harry S Truman makes the very first transcontinental television broadcast. (There is no period following the letter “S” as it served as his middle name)
SEPT. 4, 1972
Swimmer Mark Spitz wins his seventh gold medal in the Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany.
SEPT. 3, 1777
The Stars and Stripes flies in battle for the first time during a skirmish at Cooch’s Bridge, Delaware.
SEPT. 3, 1783
The end of the American Revolution, when the Treaty of Paris is signed. It signified America’s status as a free nation. Great Britain formally recognized the independence of its former 13 colonies and boundaries of the new republic were agreed upon.
SEPT. 2, 1945
A formal signing of Japan›s unconditional surrender was held aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. This brought an end to World War II.
AUG. 31, 1887
Thomas Edison receives a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph
AUG. 31, 1955
William Cobb demonstrates the world’s first solar powered car.
AUG. 30, 1967
Thurgood Marshall becomes the first African American Supreme Court Judge on Aug. 30, 1967. He retired after 24 years of service due to health reasons.
AUG. 29, 1958
pop star Michael Jackson was born this day in Gary, Indiana in 1958.
AUG. 29, 1982
Actress Ingrid Bergman died on this day on her 67th birthday.
AUG. 29, 2005
Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana and was among one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. History. Nearly 50 levee and flood walls failed, causing widespread flooding and loss of life.
AUG. 27, 1908
President Lyndon Baines Johnson was born in Stonewall, Texas. He served in the House of Representatives until World War Two, when he served in the Navy. During his service, he was awarded the Silver Star for Bravery in combat in the South Pacific. After the war, he returned to the House of Representatives until elected to the Senate in 1948. In 1961, he was vice president under President John F. Kennedy. On Nov. 22, 1963, following the assassination of President Kennedy, he was sworn in as the 36th president while aboard Air Force One.
AUG. 26, 1930
The 19th Amendment was formally adopted by the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote.
AUG. 26, 1939
The first Major League Baseball game was televised on Aug. 26. Announcer Red Barber called the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers.
AUG. 25,1939
One of the most beloved movies in cinematic history opened in theatres around the United States on Aug. 25, 1939, “The Wizard of Oz.” Based on the 1900 children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum, it starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, the young Kansas farm girl.
AUG. 23, 1814
First Lady Dolly Madison saved a portrait of George Washington, on Aug. 23, 1814, when British troops looted the White House during the War of 1812 and feasted on the president’s food before burning the building. Only a heavy rainstorm prevented the entire building from being destroyed. The White House was rebuilt by 1817.
AUG. 23, 1902
Pioneer cookbook author Fannie Farmer opened a school for cooking. In 1896, her first cookbook introduced the concept of using standardized measuring spoons and cups, as well as level measurement. In doing so, she changed the way Americans prepared food forever.
AUG. 22, 1864
The International Red Cross was founded on Aug. 22, 1864. Inspired by their work, American Clara Barton and some of her friends founded the American Red Cross in 1881. The Red Cross is well known for rising to the challenge when disaster strikes. They provide temporary shelter and emergency supplies, which are vital to helping people in the immediate aftermath. Along with medical professionals, they are among the first on the scene in a catastrophe.
