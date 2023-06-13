Texas Roadhouse in Clermont is asking the community for donations for this year’s school supply drive.
You can take school supplies to the restaurant between June 12 and July 20 to fill backpacks for the Back-to-School bash being held August 1.
Anyone who donates three or more unopened and unused supplies will receive a free appetizer voucher for the Clermont location only.
For more information about the school supplies drive, call the restaurant on 352-242-4441 or pop into Texas Roadhouse which is located at 2457 S Highway 27, Clermont.