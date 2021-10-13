Lake County Schools is the recipient of assistance from the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, based in Baltimore, and Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling, to provide two Lake County schools new equipment and improvements to community spaces.
Sept. 28–29, the two organizations were at South Lake High School in Groveland, providing new equipment and improvements to the school’s weight room, food pantry and dance studio. Staff from the Ripken Foundation were joined by volunteers from Niagara Bottling and representatives from the school district.
Sept. 30–Oct. 1, the organizations helped out at Carver Middle School, 1200 N. Beecher Street in Leesburg, where improvements focused on the build-out of a new STEM Center. The group assembled equipment, hung signage, set up computers and 3-D printers, and conducted STEM training for teachers and students.
The event was part of an ongoing partnership between Niagara Cares and the Ripken Foundation, focused on improving community spaces and encouraging people to make healthy choices, according to a Lake County Schools news release.