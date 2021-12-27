SEBRING — A local woman received a letter recently about winning a prize in a sweepstakes from a foreign country, and ended up losing a lot of money.
The letter stated that she was in a sweepstakes as part of another person’s entry and ended up winning. The letter stated they would have to travel to the country in question to sign documents, but if they couldn’t, they would need to pay shipping fees.
An “accredited diplomat” is standing by via phone number to take the “winner’s” bank account and routing information, and the person is warned in the letter to keep the winning’s confidential, lest someone else try to claim their award.
“Anytime someone tells you you’ve won money and you have to send them money first, 100% of the time its a scam,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. “Anytime someone contacts you and they start talking about money, assume it’s a scam.”
A similar letter went to another woman, who forwarded it on to the Highlands News-Sun. At this time of year, local law enforcement has had reports of several types of scams, with more and more of them being perpetrated over the phone in conjunction with a digital platform.
Some of the situations outlined on the “Scam Blog” on the “Report a Scam” section of the Sheriff’s Office mobile app involve people posing as legitimate business representatives and handing the victim off to a colleague who is posing as a legitimate professional while gathering personal information to defraud the victim.
Dressel said deputies have seen several scenarios: People posing as solar power representatives, calling victims from “Duke Energy” about an unpaid bill or even sending text alerts about a package en route from Amazon.com, asking for identifying information to verify the order.
In addition to being suspicious about out-of-the-blue calls about winning a lottery — you can’t win if you didn’t send in the entry, Dressel said — another way to prove something is or isn’t a scam is to call the actual number or click the actual link, not the number or link someone gives you.
If people have a question, even if they only have a 2% doubt, Dressel said, they can call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 and ask to speak to the desk deputy or someone about a possible scam.
“They will find you someone to talk to,” Dressel said. “We’d rather do that than investigate a scam with 0% of getting your money back.”