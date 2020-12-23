If YOUR Humane Society SPCA is able to raise $5,000 by the end of December for its Hope Fund, which supports animals critically in need of urgent medical care, Sabal Trust Company will match the donations, doubling the lifesaving impact.
The shelter’s Hope Fund serves animals that need drastic medical attention, such as amputations, heartworm and mange treatment, eye surgeries and more. The organization created this critical care fund in 2000 and named it after a kitten that was thrown from a moving vehicle and saved by a caring citizen who brought her to the shelter.
To support the Hope Fund at Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, visit www.hsspca.org/HopeFund, text HOPEFUND to 80888 or mail your tax-deductible gift to YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538, and put “Hope Fund” in the memo.