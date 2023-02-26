AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-2) finished off the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament with a 17-8 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (2-1) on Friday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
The Green Dragons came out breathing fire to start the game as Eli Ming led off with a double followed by singles by Donovan Lusby and Owen Phypers quickly had Lake Placid up 1-0. A bases loaded error brought home two more runs and a run producing single by Parker Griffin gave the Green Dragons a 4-0 first inning lead.
That lead did not hold up as Avon Park scored two runs in the first and second innings to tie the game at four.
In the first, Giovanni Perez led off with a double and scored on a double by Jalan Gordon. Gordon later scored on a single by Brody Green to cut Lake Placid’s lead in half after one, 4-2.
In the second, two hit batters and a single loaded the bases for Avon Park with no outs. A sacrifice flies by Bradley Benton and Eric Harrison Jr each brought in a run to tie the game at four after two innings.
Lake Placid retook the lead in the top of the fourth on a two run bases loaded single by Joshua Morgan that briefly gave the Green Dragons a 6-4 lead.
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the fourth as a pair a leadoff walks led to a pair of runs when Jalan Gordon hit a triple down the right field line to tie the game at 6. The Red Devils took their first lead of the game 7-6, when Gordon scored on a sacrifice fly by Harrison.
Lake Placid tied the game at 7 in the top of the fifth as Ming hit a line drive into center to drive in Griffin.
With the game still tied at 7 to start the sixth inning, pitching fell apart for the Red Devils as the Green Dragons scored eight runs on seven walks, a hit batter, an error and singles by Colton Krueger and Jeremiah Mulligan to give Lake Placid a 15-7 lead.
Gordon hit a leadoff hit run for the Red Devils in the bottom of the sixth and Lake Placid added two runs in the seventh as Lake Placid won their first game of the season, 17-8.
Jalan Gordon led the Red Devils with three hits; a double, triple and homerun which produced four runs.
Eli Ming led Lake Placid with three hits with Joshua Morgan, Colton Krueger and Parker Griffin each collecting two.
Avon Park will play again at Frostproof on Tuesday and home on Friday against Lake Wales.
Lake Placid will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Monday and travel to play the LaBelle Cowboys on Thursday.