SEBRING — There will be no shortage of amazing cars on the track, when the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour Pistons & Props, Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network takes place Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4 at Sebring International Raceway. Whether you’re a fan of Corvettes, older Porsches, newer Porsches or old muscle cars, there will be something for you at the event.
Sportscar racing is different than NASCAR, F1 or IndyCar in that people tend to cheer for certain cars or teams regardless of who happens to be behind the wheel. So, the cars are the real stars and there will be plenty shining brightly at Sebring but there are a few worth keeping tabs of.
Alan Benjamin returns to the HSR Classic 12 in his Boulder Classics 1992 No. 21 Porsche 964 USA Cup he co-drove to a GT Run Group win at the HSR Classic 24. He won Group A overall last year at Sebring in a record-setting thriller that saw him co-drive with Brady Refenning to lead the group overall standings for just the final four minutes of the race in the 1972 No. 18 Porsche 911 S/T powered by Refenning’s 901 Shop.
Refenning finished first in Saturday night’s third round, but the No. 18 never ranked higher than third in the overall Group A standings heading into Sunday morning’s fourth and final race. Then the race leading Corvette dropped a valve in the final race’s opening minutes and another Porsche took the lead only to pit with a flat tire while cruising comfortably in the lead.
The setbacks were just enough for Benjamin to take the overall Group A win by 0.714 of a second, the closest finish in the history of the “HSR Classics” races at Sebring and Daytona International Speedway.
Benjamin previously secured a Sebring Classic 12 Run Group victory in the inaugural running of the HSR race in 2016, co-driving a Boulder Classics 1990 No. 17 Porsche 964 Cup to the Group C title with Robert Ames.
Group B at Daytona saw one of the most dominating drives in this year’s HSR Classic 24 by a familiar team and drivers that know how to win in HSR Classics competition. The Phil Reilly and Co. 1974 No. 26 Chevron B26 of Gray Gregory, Ethan Shippert and Randy Buck swept all four Group B rounds and sealed a record fifth HSR Classics race win. The victory was the second for the No. 26 team and drivers in the HSR Classic 24 to go along with their 2020 win at Daytona, and they also secured three-straight HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour Group victories from 2018 to 2020. The Chevron team narrowly lost its Group battle at the Classic 12 last year when something broke on the Chevron at speed while leading the race and heading into Sebring’s Turn 7 chicane section. Shippert was uninjured after contact with the safety barriers, but the Chevron team’s pursuit of a fourth HSR Classic Sebring victory now shifts to the 2022 race.
One HSR Classic 24 GT contender heading to Sebring is the 1993 Hamilton Safe Motorsports Camaro No. 11 Camaro R&S that finished second overall in its Run Group. This car was co-driven to the American GT (AGT) class win in the 2001 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Kenny Bupp, Dick Greer, Simon Gregg and Doug Mills scored victory in topping an AGT field that included cars driven by drivers such as Joe Varde, Eric Curran, Craig Conway, Doug Goad, Bill Lester, Todd Snyder and more.
Bupp, the oldest driver racing in HSR at the age of 85, co-drives the Camaro at Sebring with his son Jordan Bupp. The Bupps have owned and raced the Camaro for more than 25 years. Ken Bupp won the 2016 Trans-Am opener at Sebring in the car at the age of 79, topping Paul Newman as the oldest driver to win a Trans-Am race. Jordan Bupp holds the Daytona GT1 track record in the Camaro and finished fifth in his and the car’s final Trans Am race at DIS in 2019.