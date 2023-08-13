ST. PETERSBURG – Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation are investing $682,000 in grants to support 35 local economic development agencies and businesses dedicated to bringing new jobs and investment in Florida.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will receive $25,000. The Recruitment Plan Funds will help promote sites for development through marketing and recruitment at tradeshows and conferences.
“By investing in the people, places and businesses that strengthen and uplift our communities, we are creating opportunities for years to come,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Together with our state, regional and local economic development agencies, we will continue to power lives and fuel Florida’s growth.”
The economic development grants are designed to help local organizations increase awareness of a community or region’s economic development strategies and product availability.
This year’s funding will allow the University of Florida (UF Innovate|Accelerate) to identify and vet promising biotechnology businesses seeking to scale, with potential to relocate in the city of Gainesville and city of Alachua area.
“UF Innovate and Duke Energy have a shared commitment to the communities we serve,” said Karl LaPan, director of UF Innovate|Accelerate. “Duke Energy’s support will allow us to provide access to the tools, expertise and resources necessary for high-performance companies to reach their goals, create jobs and build a more thriving entrepreneurial community.”
Another Duke Energy grant will allow the Florida Economic Development Council Foundation to formulate curriculum and program delivery for a year-round professional development program for individuals and organizations.
“Florida’s economy continues to grow and expand,” said Beth Cicchetti, executive director of the Florida Economic Development Council Foundation. “We are grateful for Duke Energy’s continued support in helping the Florida Economic Development Council continue its strong support of business and economic development professionals throughout the state and improve the economic well-being for all Floridians.”