ST. PETERSBURG – To continue assisting our communities with disaster relief, the Duke Energy Foundation is committing an additional $100,000 in grants to support local recovery and disaster relief efforts in Florida.
“Our priority following a devastating storm like Idalia is helping customers get back to their lives,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We know this is a time of heartbreak and difficulty for many of our customers and we are grateful to be able to support the organizations that are helping them to rebuild and recover.”
These funds will be focused on delivering basic needs support and bolstering recovery efforts for those communities that have been severely impacted by Hurricane Idalia. This includes $25,000 to Feeding Florida, $25,000 to support Florida’s agriculture community and an additional $50,000 to support local recovery efforts in north Florida.
“Seven counties in Florida have been declared disaster areas by FEMA and Gov. DeSantis, which three of our food banks are directly serving,” said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida executive director. “In addition to ground zero in the Big Bend area, several counties facing massive flooding will see more limited access to resources than before, and delayed recovery.
“With the financial support of the Duke Energy Foundation, we will be able to provide support to these hardest-hit areas,” said Safley. “Our work has begun with MRE and water distributions, but we will quickly transition to providing additional resources, food boxes, produce, and the types of materials and support needed to clean and recover after such a devastating event.”
In advance of the storm, the Duke Energy Foundation donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross’ disaster responder program and $50,000 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall on the northwestern side of Florida earlier this week, causing widespread power outages, flooding and damage to approximately 182,000 customers in Duke Energy Florida’s service territory.