Duke Energy reaches out to local builders
By Alize D. Tur
Contributing Writer
In 1910 an estimated 37,000 people lived in Polk County.
Since then, the county has grown to an estimated 750,000 residents.
Being the fastest growing county in Florida, road work is a constant and it seems as though there is a new housing development popping up every day.
One thing these housing developments need is power, which is what Duke Energy aims to provide them.
On June 28th, Duke Energy Public Relations Specialist Nancy Dodd and Vice President of Florida Operations LaQuitta Ghent invited some of the builders behind these developments to a luncheon to discuss the current energy situation at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport.
Dodd and Ghent walked builders through the process of what happens behind the scenes and answered any questions they may have.
The main concern at the luncheon was the presence of transformers at the various building sites across the county. While construction was booming and the demand for them was increasing, the company was not providing the transformers at the rate needed.
One reason Duke cited for this was a material shortage, as many suppliers were unwilling to provide a large amount of resources based on a fear that they would remain unused and ultimately cost more than they made. Many of the companies who were unwilling to provide the supplies were largely worried about this due to previous economic recessions. They were also unable to provide the materials as quickly and needed due to a labor shortage. In addition, not many people wanted to go into steel in particular.
However, the Duke officials were quick to note that they are not worried. They acknowledged the high demand across the state and in the county. The pair told the builders the company is thinking outside the box to best provide the needed power.
Dodd and Ghent reported that Duke Energy is refurbishing and reusing old transformers when able and that the company is sending the transformers out in waves when they could so that clients would not go too long without any power.
The two stated that Duke Energy is also being careful during the design process to note if more power or more transformers were needed. They also took building layouts into consideration to allow them to dynamically provide power to different clients.
Dodd and Ghent also reported that counties which had previously seen slowdowns were beginning to pick up production and Polk was expected as well. When asked about how long it would take to see this increase in production, they reported that it is expected by early 2024.
Despite these efforts, the builders still felt as though they were not seeing nearly enough energy. One client reported seeing power dates move back four months over the course of her time spent with Duke. Another reported that he was consistently seeing a change in project managers from Duke who were not sharing information with each other. As a result, with each change in control, progress was slowed for weeks.
Many of the builders said that everything in their projects was moving ahead of schedule except the energy, and one client described it as “reaching the 20-yard line and parking there” due to how slow communications between Duke and builders had been.