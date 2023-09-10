ST. PETERSBURG – Duke Energy’s grid improvements helped customers keep their lights on while Hurricane Idalia crossed Florida.
The smart, self-healing grid used automated technology to avoid more than 17,000 outages, which saved more than 5 million outage minutes for customers.
“Every hurricane season, we consistently see our grid improvements help avoid outages, restore service faster and increase reliability for our customers,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.
Much like the GPS in a car can identify an accident ahead and reroute a driver around the incident, self-healing technology is like a GPS for the grid. The technology can quickly identify power outages and alternate energy pathways to restore service faster for customers when an outage occurs.
This tool also frees up lineworkers to manually restore power in other locations after a major storm like Idalia.
Last week, the Category 3 hurricane made landfall on the northwest coast of Florida, causing severe flooding, damage and widespread power outages that impacted nearly 200,000 customers in Duke Energy Florida’s service territory.
Duke Energy currently serves more than 60% of customers in Florida with self-healing capabilities on its main power distribution lines, with a goal of serving around 80% over the next few years.
In addition to adding self-healing technology to its system, the company installs stronger poles and upgrades wires, places outage-prone lines underground and trims vegetation near power lines to strengthen the energy grid, make it more resilient and further enhance the company’s storm response.