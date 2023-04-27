It takes creativity these days to support the many non-profit missions in Highlands County. The E-Learning Lab in Lake Placid came up with a tasty one last Saturday with a 5K run through town with the theme, “Will Run for Pancakes.”
More than 40 men and women got up early and lined up as Chet Brojek and Doug Morton of Central Florida Striders supervised the run and gave the signal, “Runners, on your mark. Runners get ready. Runners go,” Brojek said. Off they went taking a route through Lake Placid’s streets kept safe for them thanks to the Lake Placid Police Department.
The runners of all ages competed with some even doing a virtual race. Richard Rucker was the pride of the senior citizens. At 75 he was the elder of the runners. After his run, he showed off his medal with pride
Bryant Reyes, 57, won the men’s division coming across the finish line in 20.25 minutes. Not far behind was Nancy Drach, 63, completing the run in 26.31 minutes.
Nine women, who are friends, came from Light House Point near Pompano Beach. They drove up and had a sleep over at a Lake Placid cottage. Most became friends when they attended Florida State University. One of the runners commented, ”Between us we have 16 kids.” They all keep fit doing fun and friendly getaways like the 5K Run.
After the race, participants were awarded certificates, medals, trophies and a “Will Run For Pancakes” T-shirt presented by volunteer and lab math teacher, Sandra Staples. Then they headed into the E-Learning classroom turned into a dining hall for an after-run pancake breakfast.
“Pancake Queen” and Lab principal Joanie Tucker tossed the pancakes, cooked sizzling bacon and sausage. After the run they and those arriving just for breakfast were served scrumptious stacks of pancakes that they drenched in sweet maple syrup.
Besides the fee to run and eat for $20, or just to eat for $10, the E-Lab had a successful fundraiser with the additional financial help of Silver Sponsor, Arlene Tuck, and Bronze sponsors, Genie Detail Pristine Auto Care, GC Grill House, Innovative Fitness Studio, Creative Custom Balloons, Puppers & Hairballs and JP’s Kitchen & Bath.
Additional sponsors were Bentz Air Conditioning, Fitness 4 You, Heartland National Bank — Lake Placid, Main Avenue Medical, Dunkin Donuts, Blueberry Patch, Frames & Images of Sebring, Lake Placid Chiropractic, Lake Placid Western Wear, Save-A -Lot and Winn Dixie of Lake Placid
Tucker said, “Not all children learn the same way.” So the school is dedicated to helping students in need of a more one-on-one focus and those requesting a richer challenging learning environment.
To learn more about the E-Learning Lab, the teachers and staff will be holding a “Palooza Open House” from 1:30-5 p.m., May 5, at the E-Learning Lab located at 500 Interlake Blvd. Parents can come with their questions, meet the staff, tour the facility and learn about the registration process.