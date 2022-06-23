Your little one responds to your voice in the womb and they recognize it after they are born. Babies typically and instinctively understand that we communicate with sound. When you read them a book, you demonstrate that written words have meaning. This is called print awareness – the idea that written symbols can communicate messages. Print awareness is also a term for knowing how to handle a book and knowing where to locate the title, author and illustrator.
Print awareness is one of the most basic and unconscious early literacy skills. Many adults utilize print awareness without even truly knowing we are doing it. Everytime you follow signs in public places, read a sale paper at the grocery store, and even pick up your phone, you are demonstrating print awareness.
By being aware of early literacy skills, such as print awareness, you can be intentional about introducing your child to them, which will create a solid foundation for teaching your child to read.
Print awareness can be practiced by singing, reading, writing, talking and playing.
When singing well-known songs, display pictures and printed words of some of the words in the song. For example, “Old McDonald had a Farm” can be supplemented with pictures and printed names of the farm animals.
When reading to your little one, be sure to take a moment before beginning the story to show where the title of the book, author and illustrator can be found.
When speaking with your child, intentionally make connections between written and spoken words. For example, point out words on signs, match words with pictures on menus, and at home label common objects around your house.
A great “writing” activity for preschool and school-age children is to encourage them to write their own book. Encourage them to illustrate the book and include writing a title and naming the author and illustrator.
It’s important to note that children 2 years and under should not be expected to free-hand draw anything that resembles letters, numbers or shapes. “Scribbling” or making absolutely crazy squiggles is perfectly normal and should be encouraged as good fine motor practice.
Encourage them to assign some meaning to their “artwork,” even if it doesn’t look perfect. The exercise is to show that print has meaning.
Another important note for children 3 years and under is to allow them to freely use either hand to draw. They will frequently switch hands, this is normal and should be encouraged. As they get older, they will consistently use whichever hand is more dominant.
No child at any age requires “training” to draw unless they are a person with motor delays.
Hopefully, your little one engages in “dramatic play”- any type of creative play where they mimic adult behavior. This could include pretending to take care of a baby doll, pretending to drive a car, grocery shopping using food from the cabinets, etc.
When your child engages in this play, take a moment to grab a scrap of paper and create a prop for them to use.
For example, if they are grocery shopping, write down a couple of items that are in the home they can shop for. If they play doctor with the baby doll, perhaps write down a checklist of body parts for them to assess.
Learning to read is the most important gift you can give your child.
After they learn to read they will begin reading to learn and once they master that skill there is nothing in the world that will prevent them from becoming the best version of theirself.
For more information about all things reading visit www.readingrockets.org. Every Child Ready to Read is an initiative that helps parents, caregivers and educators become more intentional about early literacy practices. Visit www.everychildreadytoread.org to learn more.
