AVON PARK – The Aktion Club of Highlands County hopped on down the trail to the Church Service Center in Avon Park on Good Friday, April 7, to put some smiles on people’s faces.
Aktion Club member Jack Garnett donned the bunny suit to wave and hand out candy to local children and adults coming in to get their weekly food supplies from the center. The Church Service Center provides free food, clothing and household items for those in need. Garnett, who has a learning disability, had his own mission to spread a little joy into the lives of folks who are struggling to make ends meet.
“I just wanted to put a smile on their face and make them happy so they can forget their troubles,” Garnett said. “One guy asked me ‘What does the Easter Bunny have to do with Easter?’”
While some struggled with purpose of the Easter Bunny, Garnett stuck to his guns and continued his mission.
According to history.com, “Easter traditions and symbols have evolved over time, though some have been around for centuries. While to Christians, Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Christ, many Easter traditions are not found in the Bible. The most prominent secular symbol of the Christian holiday, the Easter bunny, was reportedly introduced to America by the German immigrants who brought over their stories of an egg-laying hare. The decoration of eggs is believed to date back to at least the 13th century, while the rite of the Easter parade has even older roots. Other traditions, such as Easter candy, are among the modern additions to the celebration of this early springtime holiday.”
History.com also says, “Easter is a religious holiday, but some of its customs, such as Easter eggs, are likely linked to pagan traditions. The egg, an ancient symbol of new life, has been associated with pagan festivals celebrating spring. From a Christian perspective, Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection. Bunnies are also a sign of spring.”
Although Garnett’s mission was not based on educating people about the rebirth of Jesus Christ, he did want people to understand that even individuals with disabilities can volunteer and give back to their community.
As the Easter Bunny, many smiled and warmed up to him very easily without asking any questions. Children gave hugs, adults gave high fives. Outside the bunny suit, Garnett often finds people are apprehensive to talk to him because of his disability. Like many of his friends in the Aktion Club who have disabilities, it is always a struggle to fit into society when people don’t open their hearts to understand what they can offer to the community.
Pastor Tom Finneran with the Church Service Center was so impressed with Garnett’s abilities that he asked him to come back and continue volunteering with the food distributions — not as the bunny, but as a regular volunteer to serve people and God.
“I would love to help,” Garnett said with a smile of acceptance. He later said, “We are all God’s children and we should do our part.”