Parents Sherri Nonnemacher, of Lake Placid, left, and her friend Dawn Dempsey, of Sebring were happy to see their children, Liam Harpel, 6, in front, and Piper Farr, of Sebring, win prizes at the egg hunt.
Clay Campbell, 21 months old, and his cousin Charlotte Townsend, 23 months old, both of Sebring, check out the prizes Saturday that they won inside their Easter eggs.
ALL PHOTOS BY CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF
Kids of all ages line up Saturday for the Easter Egg Hunt in Sadie Kahn Memorial Park hosted by the Sebring Farmers Market.
Jasper Martin, age 1, hands over the Easter egg he found to his mother Rebecca Martin, of Sebring.
Jessica Potter, of Sebring, helps her son Jasper Potter, 5, crack open his Easter eggs to check out the prizes inside.
Jack Jamison, 4, of Longwood, is totally focused on the loot inside his bumble bee Easter basket. He was visiting his grandmother Barbara Bushby, of Avon Park.
Saylor Morrow, 21 months old from Sebring, cracks open an egg to get the prize inside.
Stuart Olson, 10, left, and his cousin, Ryan, 10, both of Arcadia find some cool Easter toys at the Sebring Farmers Market.
Carolina Jimenez gives her 2-year-old daughter, Mila Melendez, a quick snack before the egg hunt. They reside in Sebring.
Cynthia Arcos, of Wauchula, helps scatter Easter eggs for the big hunt at the Sebring Farmers Market.
Children and their parents hit the trail to search for Easter eggs in the Sadie Kahn Memorial Park in Sebring.