Editor’s note: The Sumter Sun Times is publishing a series on Teacher of the Year nominees over the summer months. Each of the teachers spotlighted were Teacher of the Year by their school and went on to compete at county level. This is week three in the series, with the focus on Dora Ellis.
“Being an educator is one of the most important jobs in our country. We are the first smile many students see, the first greeting, and the first acknowledgement that they matter,” said Dora Ellis of her job as a teacher.
She has spent her entire 10-year teaching career at Wildwood Middle High School.
“I graduated with my bachelor’s degree in Middle Grades Math 5-9 from Saint Leo University on May 2011.”
Ellis said she credits her daughters with her success in her career.
“I did not begin my college journey until I was 38 years old. The motivation behind this life change was the expectation I had for my daughters to always put education first. In order for me to model this, I too felt as if I should.”
Among her most memorable moments in life – “Seeing all three of my daughters be accepted to their first choice university and enjoying their college experience.”
As a teacher, she said her most memorable moments have been going to the college graduations of her students “…and having her thank me for being a big part of her life.”
As a teacher, “I hope to introduce my students to opportunities after high school. Whether that may be college, military, technical schools or the workforce.”
“My philosophy is to treat our student’s, as we want to be treated. We never know what they are going through at home, so kindness is always the best way to reach our students,” Ellis said.
Of her three daughters, Brianna has graduated with her master’s degree in journalism. Chelsea is working on her master’s in business and Amanda is in her third year at the University of Florida.
She said of all the things she has learned and seen over the years, what surprises her most is, “… that I am an educator! I have recently learned the Happenstance Career Theory, which is your career choices may change according to your life events. Mine certainly did.”
As for what others might not know about her, “Others may not know that teaching is my third career. My first career was as a correctional officer in both the state and federal prison systems for 10 years. My second career was being a stay-at-home mom for 11 years … and now I am an educator.