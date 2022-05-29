Elna P. Collins
Elna P. Collins, age 92, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born Sept. 4, 1929 in Crewsville, Florida to John Collier and Freda Mae (Carlton) Still. Elna grew up in Hardee County, married Jack Collins Sr., moved away for a time and returned to Avon Park in 1973, coming from Deerfield Beach, Florida.
She was a homemaker and also a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Wills (George) of Avon Park, Florida; son, Jack Collins Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, and half-sister, Anita Louise Melendy of Panama City, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Collins Sr., and brother, John Henderson Still.
A private graveside service will be held in Bougainvillea Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.