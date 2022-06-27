SEBRING — This coming Tuesday, June 28, Don Elwell, Republican candidate for Highlands County Commissioner, District Two will make a campaign stop at the Highlands Tea Party.
Elwell previously served as County Commissioner and is looking to return to the county commission during the upcoming “Open Primary” election on August 23rd. In his first term as a commissioner, Elwell achieved designations as both a certified and Advanced County Commissioner by the Florida Association of Counties. He also was honored as Florida’s ‘Elected Official of the Year’ by the Florida Public Transportation Association for his hard work in helping the community so much during Hurricane Irma.
Elwell has earned a reputation for communications, accountability and transparency through his large social media presence and the 20 Town-Hall style meetings he hosted during his tenure as commissioner. He worked full time and overtime to help keep the county’s budget in check, while advocating to improve the county’s outdated first responder system.
During his appearance at the Tea Party, Elwell will outline his past achievements, explain his common sense political philosophy, and share his vision for how he plans to continue to help and serve all of the citizens of Highlands County if elected.
This is the third session of the Tea Party where candidates will meet the citizenry, make presentations and answer questions. The meetings are open to all residents who want to find out more about the candidates.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesday evenings at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Wal-Mart). Doors open at 5pm with the meetings to commence at 6 p.m.
More information may be obtained by visiting their site at www.thehighlandsteaparty.com