The Eustis Parks & Recreation Department just launched an online registration portal called RecDesk that allows users to register and make payments for recreation programs and rentals. The new portal include a calendar view of availability of city rental facilities, as well, for a quick and easy way to plan your next event.
Visit https://www.eustis.org/parksandrec for more information on programs, facility rentals and online registration. The online registration portal will be updated as more programing becomes available.