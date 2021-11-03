The City of Eustis Parks & Recreation Department is offering a variety of interesting classes and programs. Here’s a sampling of what’s coming up soon.
Home crafters interested in upping their Cricut game can join intro, beginner and intermediate classes. The three-hour classes are offered on various dates through December, with daytime and evening openings. Classes are held in the Art Room at Eustis Service Center, located at 301 W. Ward Avenue. Pre-register online at eustis.recdesk.com/Community/Home.
In addition, yoga and water aerobics classes are available weekly. Yoga is offered every Tuesday, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water bottle. Cost is $15 per session. Water aerobics is $4 per class and available 10:15-11:15 a.m. and 6–7 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday.
To register or for more information, contact Sara Alvarez-Torre at 352-357-851 or alvarez-torres@ci.eustis.fl.us.