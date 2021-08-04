Last week, Lake County Schools hosted some 300 incoming high school freshmen to help them and their parents acclimate to the world of Advanced Placement (AP).
The students attended APtitute 2021, a two-day session-filled event at Tavares High School that was sponsored by the school district. AP courses give students a chance to tackle college-level work while still in high school. Successful completion of AP courses can result in college credit, which ends up saving families money.
Students joined AP teachers, district staff and AP student ambassadors in this opportunity to “Aspire, Attain and Achieve” in the world of AP. The event included an Expo Hall featuring representatives from the College Board, area colleges and universities, district schools and AP teachers.