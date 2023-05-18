Hockey in Florida does exist. Some northerners and snowbirds still shake their heads at the idea of ice hockey in Florida. Florida has two NHL (National Hockey League) teams; the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.
In Estero, which is just a little south of Ft. Myers, people can see the Florida Everblades. The Everblades are one of three Florida teams in the ECHL, a minor league of the NHL. The Everblades are affiliated with the Florida Panthers of the NHL. The other two Florida ECHL teams are the Orlando Solar Bears (Tampa Bay Lightning) and the Jacksonville Iceman (New York Rangers).
There is another minor league level sandwiched between the NHL and the ECHL called the AHL. These different levels allow the younger player a chance to gain experience and solidify their skills before being given the opportunity to play at the highest level.
The Florida Everblades were founded in 1998 and play at Hertz Arena in Estero. While the arena is smaller than an NHL venue, they still can accommodate about 7,200. They have only failed to qualify for the post-season playoffs once, have made five appearances in the Kelly Cup finals and won the cup in 2012 and 2022.
The Everblades mascot is Swampy who is a green gator, wearing a team jersey, who skates around the ice with an American flag prior to the game. He throws T-shirts into the audience and poses for photos with kids and adults.
On Saturday, April 29, when the Everblades took on the South Carolina Stingrays in game five of the South Division semifinals. This is a best-of-seven game series and they were tied 2-2.
These two teams have a long time fierce rivalry. The game was fast and furious as both teams needed the point to further them into the playoffs and would do just about anything to win.
During the first two periods, the Everblades and their awesome goalie, Cam Johnson, held off a flurry of shots on goal. The Everblades scored twice giving them a nice start to the game. Florida added two more insurance goals and kept the Stingrays out of their net the entire game, giving the Everblades a much needed win and shut-out, 4-0.
There were a number of scuffles on the ice with pushing and shoving and some actual fighting. Sometimes this is necessary when a team wants to change-up the pace of a game. It can give them a shot of adrenalin to help them push ahead.
As always, there were some games on the ice during the two intermissions. This time they had adults riding tricycles around the ice in a race for prizes.
The Everblades did win the series against the Stingrays, freezing them out of a chance for the Kelly Cup.
As of this date, the Everblades also won the first two games of the next round of playoffs again the Jacksonville Icemen on Jacksonville home ice, May 6 and 7. Everyone is on their way back here for the next three games which will be at Hertz Arena in Estero, home ice for the Everblades.
The Everblades are hoping for their third Kelly Cup championship. They are defending champions having won in 2022 and back in 2012.
The Kelly Cup is the ECHL’s version of the NHL’s famous Stanley Cup. The Cup is awarded to the best team in the league as decided by the lengthy post-season playoffs.
Hockey is alive and well in Florida. It is a fast and exciting game no matter what state or season it is played. Nothing beats a live sports event. Regular season play beings in October.
For more details on the Florida Everblades, go to www.floridaeverblades.com.
Most games are played in the evening, so fans may want to make this a fun weekend and catch one or even two games. There are plenty of nice hotels nearby.