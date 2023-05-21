The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of the new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the effects of a strong moon but will have to adjust to a rainy season weather pattern. But the good news is, fishing pressure will be a minor factor instead of a major one.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The new moon occurred two days ago and the moon will arrive directly into the solar energy path on Monday, which means the lunar effect will be strong today through the middle of the week. Fish feeding periods will have better than average numbers and with a feeding duration of three hours, centered on the overhead, moonrise and moonset periods. Today and Monday the sun will be overhead at 1:22 p.m. and will enhance the beginning of the overhead moon period.
Weather Factors: The rainy season weather forecast for last week didn’t play out for Highlands County but this week weather forecasters predict that we’ll experience rainy season conditions. So, assuming (I hate assumptions as a standard rule) there is some accuracy to this week’s forecast, anglers need to plan for at least a 55 sun-to-cloud ratio, mild to ideal wind speeds mostly from the east and northeast, sporadic rainfall during the morning hours and thunderstorm activity from the midday through the evening hours. You should expect fish to not be close to protective cover unless bright sunlight prevails. And have a plan for lightning, see Fishing Safety Notices below.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:10 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 7 or slightly better from 1:15-4:15 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 55 minutes and decreases in feed rating to a 6 rating by the midweek, where it will remain for the second half of the week.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:52 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 6 from 6-9:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 52 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
And a second minor period occurs during the moonset at 10:28 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 55 minutes and will remain at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today and Monday are the last two days of the new moon phase and the lunar high occurs tomorrow, which means excellent fishing will occur for everyone who knows where the fish are.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 21-22 last two days of the new moon phase, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Every year our friends from somewhere else, usually north of our great state, go home. I always appreciate it when they migrate to the fishing capital of the world and I always appreciate it just as much when they migrate northward ... because the “fishing pressure” factor reduces greatly. Catch rates improve when angling fishing pressure rates decline. This is one of several reasons why I’ve said that the months of May and June are the best months of the year to catch large bass.
Nothing instills confidence in the experienced angler more, than knowing that a fellow angler didn’t practice catch and release in their favorite fishing-hole prior to his arrival.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Keep children and pets away from the water. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building.
Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, Provide the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map which shows the hot spots.. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
