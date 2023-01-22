This home is at 3246 Wynstone Court in Sebring. It is priced at $689,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This custom-built four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath executive home was designed with the most discerning buyer in mind. It has been finished and updated with nothing but the best in upscale amenities and finishes.
You will be impressed from the moment you pull into the pavered driveway and enter through the custom front door into the two-story foyer featuring a lovely chandelier and a grand curved staircase.
A generous-sized dining room is perfect for large gatherings and the spacious living room will give you that first view of the lanai, pool, gorgeous landscaping, and golf course beyond through its double glass doors. Ten-foot ceilings, custom crown dentil moldings, oversized baseboards, and brand-new luxury vinyl floors throughout welcome you.
The kitchen is a chef’s dream with new white wood cabinets, quartz counter top, built-in wine cooler, stainless steel double oven, under-counter lighting, counter seating plus breakfast nook. Open to the kitchen, the spacious great room features an electric fireplace, and opens to the oversized lanai. This is a great place for family and friends to gather around while allowing the family chef to be part of the action.
Step into the lanai where you’ll be greeted by a gorgeous view of the golf course and large trees. Surrounded by a new wrought iron fence, the extensive screened and pavered lanai area has a large pool with spa, plenty of space around the pool for sunbathing and a spacious covered area. This is a great place to have a drink while watching the local wildlife as the sun sets.
The relaxing first-floor owner’s suite has private lanai access, tray ceiling, crown moldings, and a large walk-in closet with custom shelving. The spa-like bath has dual cherry wood vanities, heated towel rack, an oversized shower with frameless surround and garden tub.
The second floor features a game room with built-in cabinetry plus three guest rooms and updated guest bath, offering privacy from the first-floor owner’s suite.
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac on an oversized, fenced, golf course lot, other features and updates of this lovely home include a large two-car, side-load garage with golf cart door, sink and newly resurfaced floor; an in-house laundry room with built-in cabinets; new exterior paint, pavered drive and exterior lighting; new pump, heater and railings for the pool; dual zone HVAC, energy efficient windows, new water heater, air handler, Culligan water softener, and so much more. A furniture package is also available.
This home was built in 1992 and has 2,944 square feet of living area with 5,021 total square footage. Amenities within The Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, lakes, and tennis courts.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com
MLS #292257