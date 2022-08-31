This home is located at 3317 Sunrise Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. The home is priced at $399,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes in Manor Hill, a sub-division within Sun ‘N Lake, this lovely home welcomes you with its curb appeal. A three-car garage, a trio of palm trees and a newer roof above an attractive covered front entrance invites you in.
You’ll enter this fully furnished three-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home through double front doors with arch transom overhead. Inside you will see a light and bright living room/dining room with vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors leading to the pool and lanai, allowing the living space to extend to the outdoors.
The kitchen has plenty of cabinets plus a large pantry and is open to the family room and breakfast area; great for entertaining. This open layout is perfect for guests to mingle while keeping the chef in the middle of the activities. A sliding glass door from the family room opens to the pool and lanai area.
The large owner's suite at 14-by-17-foot has two walk-in closets and sliding glass doors to the lanai. The bath offers a dual sink vanity, private water closet, walk-in tub and corner shower. A frosted glass window keeps the bathroom light and airy without sacrificing privacy. On the other side of the home, you'll find two nice size bedrooms and a bath for your family or guests. The laundry room with cabinets and deep sink, act as a mud room adjacent to the three-car garage.
This home is made for outside living with its large, covered patio area with wet bar and half bath and the beautiful 16-by-33-foot pool. It is accessible from the owner’s suite, living room and family room and is surrounded by a mature hedge for added privacy.
Built in 1994, this furnished home has 2,199 square feet of living area with 4,999 total square feet. It is situated on a quarter of an acre.
