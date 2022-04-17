This home is located at 3660 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $899,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Picture perfect describes this executive custom-built three-bedroom, two-full/two-half bath home on Lake Jackson. Nearly everything in this home has been upgraded, updated and remodeled – from the new dock with lift and 10-by-20-foot covered activity deck in the front, to the new 14-by-30-foot custom pool with three waterfalls and travertine pavers in the back.
Lush landscaping welcomes you as you pull into the long circular driveway. You’ll notice the stone accents on the front leading you into the 13-by-33-foot screened front porch. A wood burning fireplace on the porch can make even the coolest nights the perfect setting to view Lake Jackson.
Enter the open living room for a beautiful view of the lanai and pool area through the wall of windows. An adjacent formal dining room with crystal chandelier is the perfect setting for that holiday dinner. Newer hardwood floors and upscale lighting throughout the home give it a warm, rich feel. Custom plantation shutters and extensive crown moldings add to that feeling.
The spacious kitchen is a chef’s delight. It boasts chocolate finished staggered wood cabinets, top of the line granite counters and newer high-end stainless-steel appliances. A breakfast bar that seats at least four has pendant lighting and glass front cabinets, and overlooks the family room and breakfast area. The family room boasts a wood burning fireplace with Italian marble and granite surround and hearth, vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, and sliders to the lanai/pool area.
The owners’ retreat has spacious closets with custom closet systems, a built-in entertainment center with extra deep drawers, plus triple French doors leading to the lanai. You’ll just love the newly remodeled spa-inspired bath with double vanities, high end granite, huge walk-in shower and jetted tub. Plantation shuttered windows let in plenty of natural light. There are two bedrooms sharing a bath on the other side of the home offering privacy to both the owners and their guests. A powder room and pool bath offer added convenience.
The large lanai and pool area is accessible from nearly every room in the home. It contains the new 14-by-30-foot custom pebble-tech pool with three waterfalls, custom lighting, palm trees, flowering plants, and a jetted sitting area. The deck area of the lanai with its travertine flooring is the perfect place for a cocktail before dinner as you overlook your private back yard.
Other updates and features of this home include hurricane shutters, custom closet systems in all closets, additional padding under the new hardwood floors, updated lighting fixtures, plantation blinds, metal roof with additional security straps, laundry room with cabinets and space for a second fridge, dual HVAC system, and an oversized two-car garage. Situated on almost an acre surrounded by a privacy fence, this home offers all the amenities and upgrades even the most discerning buyer demands. MLS #286396
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.