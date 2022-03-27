This home is located at 4342 Duffer Loop in Sebring. It is offered at $499,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock at Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
Wow! This stunning home will not be on the market long! From the moment you drive up and enter the front entry you will know that this is the one for you. This beautiful home offers plenty of room and also privacy for relaxing in your own oasis. You will appreciate the beautiful view overlooking the large porch and private pool area with outdoor kitchen complete with plenty of cabinet and counter space, sink, grill and refrigerator. There have been so many upgrades added to this home that the seller has provided a list for review.
The home consists of 2,785 living square feet and has two master suites complete with double walk-in closets, oversized baths and a 3rd bedroom that is being used as an office with large closet for added storage. The new vinyl plank flooring is throughout all areas except for the front entry, kitchen, breakfast nook, laundry and baths all have tile flooring, making this an easy home to maintain. The floor plan is ideal in giving all areas their own space yet being open to the pool area.
The kitchen is one you won’t want to miss. The kitchen includes white cabinets, travertine stone backsplash, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including an ice maker and plenty of space to spread out to cook and entertain.
Some of the latest upgrades include exterior of the home and detached garage were painted in 2021, A/C system was replaced 2021, the 15-by-30-foot pool was re-marcited, pool deck resurfaced and painted December 2021, most of all lighting fixtures, fans and hardware were replaced throughout the home as well as all newer stainless appliances 2019, interior painting, custom window treatments and wood cabinets with counter space and pegboard for added storage have been added to both garages.
This home is secured with an ADT security system, which includes many cameras and can be controlled from your home or your phone.
The exterior of this home is as well maintained as the interior, featuring beautifully manicured landscaping, rock in the landscaping beds, a six-zone irrigation system that has been upgraded to a digital system, gorgeous stone fountain in the center between the circular drive to the front and large concrete drive to the side with access to both garages. If you are looking for a large pool home in an excellent neighborhood then this may be your next move. This is a home that you must see to appreciate
For further information or to arrange for a showing, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063. You may also email Teresa@TeresaBock.com or visit their website at www.teresabock.com
MLS 285924