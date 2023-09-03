A visit to Highlands County isn’t complete without admiring its many lakes. It’s even better viewing them by boat, or racing across the waves on a pair of water skis.
Last June, mobile business Sebring Surf Co. began renting out boat tours and watersports equipment, as well as giving watersports lessons. It was inspired by Austin Armstrong’s passion for being out in the water and for watersports.
“Seeing the joy of people who have never experienced watersports, I’ve enjoyed it so much … I want to provide that opportunity for the public,” he said.
Owner and operator Armstrong has been doing watersports for the past 20 years, starting when he was 5 years old. As a teenager, he attended wakeboard camp during the summer. He then collaborated with Shaun Murray, a professional wakeboarder, and now gives lessons for people interested in learning or mastering their skills in knee boarding, wakeboarding, water skiing, or, his specialty, wake surfing. He gives lessons in Lake Placid’s Lake June, Lake Placid, and Lake Clay, and Sebring’s Lake Jackson, as those at the deepest lakes and wake surfing requires a depth of at least 10-12 feet.
Sebring Surf Co. offers sunrise and sunset boat tours for almost any lake in Highlands County. “It is family-friendly time on the water making memories on the beautiful lakes of Highlands County,” Armstrong said.
Tubing equipment can also be rented, and requires no training.
A boat rental can be four hours or a full day. “That session includes me, the driver and teacher,” Armstrong said.
A watersport session is typically four hours. The boat can hold a maximum of eight guests, and is available for reservation Monday through Saturday.
In the future, Armstrong hopes to designate one day of the week to offer half-hour sessions to the public for the boat rental. It will be an affordable option for those not wanting a full session or a full day. Sign up will be first come, first served.
“To be able to run my own business makes life fun to share with others,” Armstrong said. “The good Lord has blessed me.”
For more information, to rent equipment, and to schedule a watersport session, call or text Armstrong at 772-321-3888, or email at birdogstrongg@gmail.com.