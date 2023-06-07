Mount Dora At-Large City Councilmember Doug Bryant recently was recognized with a Home Rule Hero Award by The Florida League of Cities during the 2023 Florida Legislative Session. Award recipients are local government officials who consistently responded to the league’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue, according to the league. “They worked tirelessly throughout the legislative session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda,” the league said.
Tracey Cottrell, SECO Energy’s corporate security and risk management specialist, has been elected to the Sunshine 811 board of directors. As an 18-year SECO employee, Cottrell has extensive experience in the utility industry and working with the Florida Sunshine 811 statewide underground utility locating system. The system was enacted to reduce damage to facilities owned by utilities across the state.
May 27, eight prospective new pilots learned what they would have to do to earn a private pilot’s license with help from the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534. Mason McClintock, a chapter aviation youth member, inspired a couple of his family members to become pilots. His mother, Keri, had attended meetings in the chapter hangar with him and got bitten by the aviation bug. His grandfather, Donald Major, was also ready to explore the wonder of flight.The Flying Start program was presented at Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg. Learn more at www.eaa.org or www.eaachapter534.org.
Evander Turner, a 14-year-old 8th grade student from Pinecrest Lakes Academy in Clermont, was one of nine Florida students competing in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. At the 94th annual event, held May 30–June 1 in Maryland, Turner made it to round four. Another Florida student,Dev Shah, from Largo, won the national contest.
More than 600 students received diplomas at Harding University’s May 6 commencement ceremony, including several from the area: Cooper Monn of Eustis received a Bachelor of Science in biology, McKenna Ross of Mount Dora received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, Brianna Hall of Sorrento received a Bachelor of Arts in political science, Jackson Pruim of Tavares received a Bachelor of Science in psychology and Kailey Daniel of Mount Dora received a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management. Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
The Lake County Fire Department unveiled the new Engine 56 on May 25 with a traditional pushback ceremony. Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson and Lake County Commissioner Kirby Smith spoke during the ceremony. Lake County Fire Station 56 is located at 506 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park.
Lukas Losen, of Howey-in-the-Hills, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, located at Fayetteville, Arkansas.
AtCedarville University in Ohio, Abigail Fleming from Mount Dora, majoring in nursing, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor list.
Gray Fox Gift Store opened in Mount Dora in January 2023, located at 16888 US Hwy 441, in the Tri-Cities Shopping Plaza. With over 30 years of experience, Gray Fox offers a wide variety of brands such as Hallmark, Pandora, Kendra Scott, Precious Moments, Simply Southern and more. Visit https://www.grayfoxgifts.com.
Tavares held a special reception at the Tavares History Museum May 16 honoring America in Bloom advisors. The occasion marked Tavares as an American in Bloom, multi-year award-winning Champion Community, fifth year of participation for Tavares, and the second year of Tavares’ chapter membership in Lake County AIB, which is the first established AIB chapter in the nation. The event was an opportunity to bid farewell and express appreciation to AIB advisors Sue Amatangelo (Aiken, South Carolina) and Ed Hooker (historical architect of the National Cemetery Administration, Camp Spring, Maryland).
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.