Featured artist, Loretta DeWitt, stand by many of the pieces of art that she created for her show. She made her top from the blue sparkly material she saved for over 25 years, just waiting for the right time to create something.
Highlands Cultural Alliance Gallery Manager Beth Eash welcomes guests and introduces those who worked on the project.
ALL PHOTOS BY SHARON WEATHERHEAD/CORRESPONDENT
Judy Goll was awed by the beauty of the Queen Barbie in her flowing white gown.
A unique Barbie doll turned into a dark mermaid. Her gown and tail are made of shells.
The ‘Fairy House’ is made of pretzels and stuffed with special treats.
The refreshment table had many unique themed food items. Here is the fruit tree and the Donut Time wall.
Loretta DeWitt, left, receives congratulations from her good friend, Phyllis Behrens.
Loretta DeWitt, left, makes a sale to Sherry Waddle. She purchased a lovely gazing ball.
Pat Hull, left, stands with Natalee Kovens at Loretta DeWitt’s exhibit. Kovens, who is with HCA, was part of the team that set up the remarkable event.
Guests browse the event. The lady at the right covers her mouth as she is in awe of the exhibit of mermaids and fairies.
Alvina Beyer holds one of DeWitt’s creations, the Southern Belle. The dolls gown is made from a 112-year-old handkerchief that was her mothers.
Ava Dunham, 8 years old, came to the event dressed as a rainbow mermaid.