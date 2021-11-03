Daylight Saving Time comes to an end each fall, at a time when the hours of available sunlight already are beginning to decline. This year, it’s Nov. 7, when our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour and our sleep patterns subsequently are disrupted for a few weeks.
The U.S. Department of Energy says the nation adopted Daylight Saving Time toward the end of World War One and then again during World War Two, but between 1945 and 1966, there was no federal law regulating it. This led to confusion between states, and in 1966 Congress passed the Uniform Time Act to establish uniform dates for observing Daylight Saving Time.
DST is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Daylight Saving Time will return March 13, 2022.