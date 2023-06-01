Family Extended Care (FEC) Assisted Living in Sebring, hosted their second annual Memorial Day Celebration on Monday.
Residents, family, guests and even furry friends gathered under the shady trees to enjoy a day of fun, food and remembrance.
“We’re so pleased to host our second annual celebration on Memorial Day,” said Ronald MacNeal, FEC’s Executive Director. “It’s an American tradition to celebrate Memorial Day and honor our veterans who gave their lives for our freedom. It’s so very important to recognize these individuals.”
Robin Redmond and furry friend Patches, shared the festivities with Redmond’s mother, Vivian Garvin. Garvin is now a resident at FEC.
“We recently moved here all the way from North Dakota. We decided we didn’t want to be that cold anymore,” Redmond said.
Friends Agnes Connor and Ruth McReynolds sat together and enjoyed icy cold ice cones. Connor choose blue raspberry and McReynolds had cherry.
“This is so much fun,” Connor said. “I’m enjoying this except for my bobo’s. I’m just enjoying the day.”
“This is absolutely great. Love the ice cones.” McReynolds said.
Tomasita Summerville was joined by three other generations of her family. This group had some pretty ladies all dressed in red and included Tomasita’s daughter Michelle Neal, granddaughter Anaya Maynard and great-granddaughters Katana Christopher and Davonna Larue.
“Today I’m the happiest woman in the world with my family here,” Summerville said.
Tropical Shaved Kona Ice served up treats in flavors like lime, mango, blue raspberry, cherry, grape and more. Local healthcare agencies, Concierge Home Care, Vitas Healthcare and Compassionate Healthcare, took care of the costs so residents and guests could enjoy a frosty treat.
FEC team members served up a buffet of hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken, pasta salad and potato salad as well as cold drinks.
Ronald Terry Marsh, an FEC resident and a U.S. Marine veteran, enjoyed his lunch at the event.
“I was in the Marines many, many years ago. I was stationed in Cuba where it was getting a little nasty,” Marsh said. “We were over there to help control some of the violence.”
Resident Verda Rothstein, an Air Force veteran, attended the celebration with her daughters Roberta Swords and Ida Ferguson.
“I did administrative work in the Air Force and was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base.”
FEC is located at 5005 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. They have recently completed some major upgrades inside the facility and invite everyone to stop in for a tour.