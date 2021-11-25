SEBRING — First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine welcomed everyone’s favorite bluegrass band — Hwy 41 South — as part of their “Bluegrass, Blue Jeans, & BBQ!” event on Sunday, Nov. 21. It was a day of fun, fellowship and food and an enjoyable experience for the congregation.
The band received a standing ovation after playing for a little more than an hour, followed by Pastor Stephen Ehrens.
For more information on First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, call 863-655-1524 or visit its website at www.fbclakejosephine.org.