Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections. All of the cases are reported to have consumed Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility.
The FDA said this is an ongoing investigation, and the company is working with the FDA to initiate a voluntary recall of the potentially affected product.
Along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, the FDA is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or using Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
• the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
• the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and
• the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
Products made at the Sturgis, Michigan facility can be found across the U.S. and were likely exported to other countries.
The FDA is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses from three states. All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized, and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case, according to the FDA.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3oZDPwi.