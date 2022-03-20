Nobody will ever accuse Florida of not doing things its way, and that was evident when the Florida Department of Health announced a change to the release of COVID-19 data last week. Instead of a press conference — or even a basic press release — FDOH took to social media using a cat meme.
FDOH spokesperson Jeremy Redfern was the first to mention the change on his personal Twitter account — complete with a World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon meme. FDOH later retweeted Redfern’s post, while adding a cat meme with the phrase “When it’s no longer season 1 of the pandemic.”
Redfern did say the state will continue to send daily updates to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the state will moving to bi-weekly reports, with the next COVID numbers update available on March 25.
Florida was one of the first states in the country to change from a daily reporting cycle to weekly back in June.
The CDC is showing the state’s cases continuing to drop, with a seven-day average of 1,150 new cases per day, which is the lowest number seen since June 7, 2020.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,479 hospitalized in Florida on Saturday with COVID, which is a decline of 220 from a week ago. ICU cases also dropped slightly, going from 243 to 194.
When FDOH first changed to a weekly reporting system, it stopped providing deaths at the county level, but the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 661 COVID deaths, which is an increase of 10 since last week. The county is well above the state average of 338 deaths per 100,000 people, as Highlands County’s 622 deaths per 100,000 is the sixth worst in the state.
Cases in the U.S. are continuing to drop, with CDC showing the seven-day average at 28,274 new cases per day, which is the lowest number seen since July 15, 2021.
Deaths are also dwindling downward a bit, with the seven-day average at 972, the first time the U.S. has had a seven-day average below 1,000 since Dec. 2, 2021.
CDC is showing the country with a total of 79.52 million cases and 967,769 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting the vaccination stalemate in the country continued, with 96,078 vaccinations per day over the last seven days. The U.S. has given a total of 558 million doses.
Vaccination rates throughout the world have also been lower over the last three weeks, with an average of 19.3 million doses being given per day globally. Over 11.1 billion doses in total have been given out across 184 countries.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been a total of 468.7 million COVID cases and 6.07 million deaths globally.