Affects Lake, Sumter counties
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is inviting the public to a virtual hearing from Oct. 25-29; the hearing runs 24 hours.
The public hearing is being held to present information and receive community feedback.
The hearing will center upon the “Tentative Five-Year Work Program” for fiscal years 2022-23 through 2026-27.
The purpose of the tentative work program is to provide direction on where and when to build transportation system improvements. The program also is used to forecast fund needs for improvements across all modes of transportation: roadway, bicycle, pedestrian, freight, trails, transit, aviation, seaports and spaceports, etc.
TO PARTICIPATE
Virtual: Interested persons may join using a computer, tablet or mobile device. Visit: www.fdot.gov/WPPH/District5
In-person appointment: FDOT representatives are available during the week. To schedule a meeting, contact project manager Katherine Alexander: 386-943-5168, or email: D5-WPPH@dot.state.fl.us
The street address is:
719 South Woodland Blvd., Deland
In-person open house
An open house will take place 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 28 at:
719 South Woodland Blvd., Deland
All safety and sanitation guidelines must be followed. Contact project manager Katherine Alexander: 386-943-5168, or email: D5-WPPH@dot.state.fl.us
COMMENTS
Comments can be made through the website: www.fdot.gov/WPPH/District5 by clicking the “Comment” button, or may submit comments directly by contacting the project manager at the street address. Deadline is Nov. 12, 2021, to be included in the records.