The Veterans Affairs Highlands County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch, hosted a Veteran’s Recognition Luncheon at Southside Veterans Garden in Avon Park on Memorial Day.
Veterans and their families and friends attended to enjoy a time of food, fellowship and remembrance to honor those who served this country.
“Did you know how Memorial Day started?” asked Brenda Gray, Ret. U.S. Army. “It was started by a group of African-American ladies in South Carolina. After a time, the United States government finally agreed with them and decided that Memorial Day would be an annual event to honor those who served.”
Minister Herbert Sykes, Pastor of the Carolina Avenue Church of Christ in Avon Park, gave the invocation and blessing of the food. He reminded everyone that, “Freedom is not free. There has been much sacrifice for the freedom we hold dear today.”
Al Nolton, U.S. Air Force and NAACP Veterans Affairs Chair, along with Gray, did the presentation of the “Missing Soldier Table.”
“Those missing soldiers, from any branch of the military, are honored at this table. We memorialize those individuals who did not return home,” Gray said.
Nolton explained the significance of each item on the table as Gray pointed them out. “The table is set for one, which means a member is missing. Our comrade is either a POW or MIA and we are paying tribute. The small table symbolizes isolation, the white tablecloth is for pure intentions.”
He further added, “A single red rose is for the blood shed in sacrifice, while the red ribbon is for love of country. The lemon is for the bitter taste, the salt for tears shed. The inverted glass means he’s not here to partake, while the candle stands for light and hope.”
Edmund Fischer is a Navy veteran from Detroit who now calls Highlands County his home.
“I served for 19 years working with submarines in Pearl Harbor as an electricians mate. I did electrical maintenance on subs working with the propulsion systems, heating, etc. I worked with batteries that had 426 cells in them. A car battery only has four.”
Army Veteran Art Williams, was with the 1st Field Force in Vietnam.
“I worked with dusters, twin 40, quad 50. They were like a tank or big truck,” Williams said. “They had 50 caliber machine guns.”
Allen Knight, an Army Veteran, served in Europe as well as in the United States.
“I served in Germany and at Ft. Carson in Colorado. I was with 63 Bravo and was a Light Wheel mechanic working on Humvee’s and 2½ ton trucks. I also worked with aviation equipment, hydraulic components and supervised 22 soldiers.”
Glenn West, Army veteran, attended in support of the event. He is the president of the Highlands County Veterans Council.
“I’m here to represent the Veterans Council and support this organization which is also part of the Council.”
West was at Bien Hoa in Vietnam. This was not just a city, but also an Army and Air Force base. He was in Vietnam in 1969-1970 and served as the Provost Marshall, the equivalent of the Chief of Police, at a very young age.
The lively ladies of the group, including Davette Thompson, Bonita Sykes, Beverly Nolton, Pat Henderson and Yvonne Powell, were serving up hot dogs, fried fish, baked beans, cake and more to the veterans and guests.
Henderson and Thompson recently visited Washington, D.C. with friend Al Austin. They went to the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Memorial, Korean War and Vietnam memorials, the African-American Museum and the Capital.
“It was quite a wonderful experience,” Henderson said. “We toured Embassy Road, saw the Vice President’s residence, the Black Lives Matter Plaza and The Capital. They all were really great. We even saw Nancy Pelosi. It was awesome to witness so many veterans vising there as well as many children. It felt so good to hear their comments on trying to make this world a better place.”
“I also visited Ft. Bragg in Fayette, North Carolina. They are going to change the name to Ft. Liberty as it is our largest military installation,” Thompson said. “Al Austin was there as he wanted to revisit Ft. Bragg because he served there during the Korean War.”
Shirley Johnson, with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, was talking to 1st Sgt. Carol West, Air Force. Johnson’s son is a Master Sergeant stationed at the Pentagon.
Tina Lewis, Army veteran, attended the event. She was stationed in Hawaii.
“I worked on radios in Hawaii. I also drove a half-ton big truck,” Lewis said. “I was proud to serve and would do it again in a heartbeat.”