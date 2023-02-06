A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)officer was listed in stable condition after a vehicle pursuit along Interstate 75 that led to a foot pursuit in Pasco County and gunfire exchange with a suspect, according to an FHP press release.
The suspect, unidentified at time of the release, was fatally shot during the exchange on Saturday, Feb. 4.
It was approximately 3:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, when a Florida Highway Patrol officer, on patrol along I-75, noticed two pickup trucks with two adult males, near the northbound 279 Milepost.
The men appeared to be attempting to steal the second truck or items within the vehicle. The men fled northbound on I-75 in their pickup truck with the Trooper in pursuit.
As the pursuit continued the men discharged a firearm several times from their vehicle, striking a tanker truck traveling northbound also.
Upon reaching SR-50, the men reversed course and began traveling southbound on I-75 where two additional troopers joined the pursuit.
As the men reached Overpass Road, they exited the interstate and a Trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver which terminated the pursuit. The two men then fled on foot towards a wooded area just south of Overpass Road where one man surrendered while, simultaneously, the other man produced a handgun.
According to the press release, shots were exchanged between the second trooper and the suspect. The trooper was struck in the torso, while the suspect was struck and suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The trooper was airlifted to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with members of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Crime Unit are investigating the incident. The second suspect was also transported to an area hospital – charges are pending.