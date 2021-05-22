SEBRING — Multiple firefighting units were dispatched to a house fire near the intersection of Lime Road and Gardenia Road in Sebring at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. By the time firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said there were no injuries, but two of the family’s four cats were unaccounted for, as of 6 p.m.
Bashoor said there had been a fire in the laundry room that a resident believed had been put out. After the homeowner went outside, flames were visible.
The house was a total loss and fire crews were still on the scene as of 6:30 p.m.
The homeowners have family in the area they will be staying with, Bashoor said.
Making the job more difficult for firefighters were the high winds, the number of fire units who were battling a fire at the county landfill, along with an absence of fire hydrants in the area.
“If the county ever wants to improve quality economic development and residential housing, they have to make investments in fire hydrant water systems,” Bashoor said.
Bashoor urged anyone who has a fire in the house to call the fire department — even if they believe it is out.
Among the units to respond were Sun ‘N Lakes South, City of Sebring, West Sebring, Leisure Lakes, Highlands Lakes and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.