Highlands County Fire Rescue recognized 14 crew members this month, both paid and volunteers, with Lifesaver Awards for saving patients in three separate incidents.
In each case, the patients’ hearts had stopped. Diligent and dedicated responders stayed with the patients until a pulse returned.
On Sept. 7, Fire Rescue officials and the Board of County Commissioners recognized them for their efforts.
Each member honored for lifesaving received a certificate, a challenge coin and a ribbon for their dress uniform.
Acting Deputy Chief of Operations Dustin Fitch, in dress uniform, said most of those honored that day were actually on duty and were in their field uniforms, often consisting of utilitarian pants and T-shirts.
“We would never ask any employees on duty to wear this thing, and work on a patient,” Fitch said, gesturing to his starched, double-breasted dress uniform, “so, the crew you see in regular duty uniforms are actually on duty today.”
Seven of those honored were on duty that day, Fitch said, and he vowed to get them recognized and back onto the streets as soon as possible.
The first incident happened in March, when Lt./EMT Max Sherwood, Firefighter/Paramedic Nick White, Firefighter/EMT Jason Hernandez and Firefighter/EMT Alva Espinoza responded to a report of an overdose.
They found an unresponsive male patient, and immediately started overdose protocol, including medications. They had to open his airway, too, Fitch said.
At that point, his heart failed, and crews had to do CPR. They found that they needed to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) to deliver shocks.
They continued treating him while in transit. At a nearby hospital, the patient regained a pulse, and the crew continued to treat him as he had what Fitch called a “Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC): His heart started beating on its own.
After a short stay in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), Fitch said, the patient was discharged and returned to his normal life.
“Without the efforts and teamwork of these people, this guy wouldn’t be able to walk out of the hospital today,” Fitch said.
In May 2023, crews on Rescue 4 and Rescue 4-2, consisting of Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Cruz, Firefighter/Paramedic Donald Walker, Firefighter/EMT Justin Keene and Firefighter/EMT Jorge Santiago, answered a call at a high school for a girl whose heart had stopped.
Several bystanders, along with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Resource Officers had started CPR and had retrieved an AED.
Fire Rescue crews took over and soon had her heart beating again. She was trying to breathe on her own before arriving at a local hospital, Fitch said.
She was admitted to an ICU and transferred to a facility specializing in pediatrics for further treatment, Fitch said.
The incident got a lot of publicity on social media, Fitch said.
In July 2023, Stations 36 and 41 got called to a male patient in cardiac arrest. District Chief Scott Durban of Station 36, Lt./Paramedic Jarrod Akins, Firefighter/Paramedic Caylyn Gonzalez, Firefighter/EMT Shane Milligan, Firefighter/EMT Amanda Nolet and Volunteer Firefighter/EMT Rafael Ramos began immediate CPR with an AED.
On the way to a local hospital, he regained his pulse and breathing, Fitch said. He was later transferred to another hospital where surgeons installed a defibrillator implant.
He is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center, Fitch said.
“This shows the true commitment to the community that these people have,” Fitch said. “It’s not only a job, it’s a calling, and these people have stepped up and answered the call.”