SEBRING — Five people got transported with second-degree burns late Friday night after an incident involved a flash fire and an all-terrain vehicle.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor also expressed concern that the incident also involved a crowd of 30 or more people huddled closely together during a pandemic, when the county has advised all residents to practice social distancing.
“This incident is another reminder that we ALL have a part in social distancing, to help stem the spread of this pandemic,” Bashoor said. “Please stay home unless it’s an emergency.”
The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night in a muck field off County Road 621 near County Road 619.
Five patients had relatively minor second-degree burns, apparently caused by some sort of flash fire as an ATV bounced over a hard obstacle in the middle of a muck field.
The site, deep into the muck field, necessitated sending in a brush truck to check the hazard. Fire Rescue officials said the ATV was scorched, but not burned.
Fortunately, the patients were all brought out to the road, none of them with life-threatening injuries. However, EMS was only able to transport one of them.
Aeromed airlifted two patients, in separate helicopters, to a trauma center. EMS took a third to a local hospital.
A fourth had left prior to Fire Rescue units’ arrival, and the fifth patient refused transport.
There was a large crowd at the incident when Fire Rescue units arrived, and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, as well.
Currently, the county is under a state of emergency for novel coronavirus, and federal officials have advised against gatherings of more than 10 people.
Fire Rescue units responded from Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41, Highlands Park Station 33, Lake Placid Station 36 along with Emergency Medical Services from Lake Placid Station 38, DeSoto City Station 19 and Sebring Parkway Station 17. Battalions 1 and 2 also responded.