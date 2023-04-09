1. Ladybugs are named after the Virgin Mary. There are both male and female ladybugs. According to Merriam-Webster, they’re named after one particular lady: the Virgin Mary. One of the most common European ladybugs is the seven-spot ladybug, and its seven marks reminded people of the Virgin Mary’s seven sorrows.
2. Ladybugs aren’t bugs—they’re beetles. True bugs belong to the order Hemiptera, and these include familiar insects such as bedbugs and cicadas. Ladybugs, on the other hand, are part of Coleoptera, the beetle order.
3. Some people call ladybugs birds, bishops, or cows. In parts of England, and for reasons that are unclear, the ladybug is a bishop. Nowadays, most people in England use the word ladybird, perhaps because these insects are able fliers.
4. Ladybugs come in a rainbow of colors. You’ve probably seen red ladybugs with black spots — but members of the ladybug family come in a wide range of hues, from ashy gray to dull brown to metallic blue. Their patterns vary, too; some have stripes, some have squiggles, and some have no pattern at all.
5. Ladybugs lay extra eggs as a snack for their young. Ladybug moms lay clusters of eggs on a plant, but not all of those eggs are destined to hatch. Some of them lack embryos. They’re a tasty gift from the mother ladybug; the newly hatched larvae will gobble them up.
