1. A sarcophagus (plural sarcophagi or sarcophaguses) is a box-like funeral receptacle for a corpse, most commonly carved in stone, and usually displayed above ground, though it may also be buried.
2. The word “sarcophagus” comes from the Greek sarx meaning “flesh”, and phagein meaning “to eat”; hence sarcophagus means “flesh-eating”, from the phrase lithos sarkophagos meaning “flesh-eating stone”. The word also came to refer to a particular kind of limestone that was thought to rapidly facilitate the decomposition of the flesh of corpses contained within it due to the chemical properties of the limestone itself.
3. Sarcophagi, usually “false”, made a return to the cemeteries of America during the last quarter of the 19th century, at which time, according to a New York company which built sarcophagi, “it was decidedly the most prevalent of all memorials in our cemeteries”.
4. They continued to be popular into the 1950s, at which time the popularity of flat memorials (making for easier grounds maintenance) made them obsolete. Nonetheless, a 1952 catalog from the memorial industry still included eight pages of them, broken down into Georgian and Classical detail, a Gothic and Renaissance adaptation, and a Modern variant.
5. Ancient Roman sarcophaguses – sometimes metal or plaster as well as limestone – were popular from about the reign of Trajan, and often elaborately carved, until the early Christian burial preference for interment underground, often in a limestone sepulchre, led to their falling out of favor.
Source: kids.kiddle.co